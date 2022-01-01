Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Barnegat Light
/
Barnegat Light
/
Cake
Barnegat Light restaurants that serve cake
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
14 W 19th St, Barnegat Light
Avg 4.6
(186 reviews)
Crumb Cake
$2.75
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
SEAFOOD
Daymark
404 Broadway, Barnegat Light
Avg 4.4
(2813 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$11.00
More about Daymark
Browse other tasty dishes in Barnegat Light
Tacos
Muffins
More near Barnegat Light to explore
Beach Haven
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bayville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Barnegat
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(4 restaurants)
Manahawkin
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston