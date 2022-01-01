Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Barnegat Light
/
Barnegat Light
/
Calamari
Barnegat Light restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD
Daymark
404 Broadway, Barnegat Light
Avg 4.4
(2813 reviews)
Calamari
$15.00
More about Daymark
La Riva
408 Broadway, Barnegat Light
No reviews yet
Calamari
$16.00
More about La Riva
