Barnegat restaurants you'll love

Barnegat restaurants
Toast
  • Barnegat

Barnegat's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Barnegat restaurants

Lefty's Tavern image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Lefty's Tavern

547 N Main St, Barnegat

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Our Jumbo Lump Pan Seared Crab Cake on Brioche Bun topped with Micro Greens & Tomato. Spicy Aioli. Served with French Fries
Wings$13.00
Breaded or Naked
Hot, Mild, Honey BBQ, Mango Jalapeno, Honey Hot or Asian Sauce
Blue cheese and celery
French Onion$5.00
Baked to a golden brown with provolone
More about Lefty's Tavern
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Jenny's Restaurant

688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and accompanied by warm pita bread
Boardwalk Bites$9.00
Panko breaded, cheddar and American cheese bites served with honey mustard
Classic Reuben$13.50
Corned beef or Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
More about Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

