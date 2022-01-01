Barnegat restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Lefty's Tavern
547 N Main St, Barnegat
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich
$14.00
Our Jumbo Lump Pan Seared Crab Cake on Brioche Bun topped with Micro Greens & Tomato. Spicy Aioli. Served with French Fries
Wings
$13.00
Breaded or Naked
Hot, Mild, Honey BBQ, Mango Jalapeno, Honey Hot or Asian Sauce
Blue cheese and celery
French Onion
$5.00
Baked to a golden brown with provolone
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat
Popular items
Greek Chicken Salad
$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and accompanied by warm pita bread
Boardwalk Bites
$9.00
Panko breaded, cheddar and American cheese bites served with honey mustard
Classic Reuben
$13.50
Corned beef or Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing