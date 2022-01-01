Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Barnegat

Barnegat restaurants
Barnegat restaurants that serve quesadillas

Lefty's Tavern image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Lefty's Tavern

547 N Main St, Barnegat

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Quesadilla$11.00
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with House Pulled Pork
Quesadilla$8.00
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with chicken
More about Lefty's Tavern
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Jenny's Restaurant

688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
More about Sweet Jenny's Restaurant

