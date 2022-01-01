Quesadillas in Barnegat
Barnegat restaurants that serve quesadillas
Lefty's Tavern
547 N Main St, Barnegat
|Pork Quesadilla
|$11.00
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with House Pulled Pork
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, salsa & sour cream with chicken