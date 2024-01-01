Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in Barnegat

Go
Barnegat restaurants
Toast

Barnegat restaurants that serve vodka pizza

Main pic

 

East Bay italian Grille - 696 E Bay Ave

696 E Bay Ave, Barnegat Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Vodka Pizza$20.99
More about East Bay italian Grille - 696 E Bay Ave
Banner pic

 

Luigi's Ristorante

580 N Main St #2594, Barnegat

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vodka Sauce Pizza$15.95
Creamy vodka sauce and mozzarella
More about Luigi's Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Barnegat

Penne

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Wraps

Bruschetta

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Mussels

Reuben

Map

More near Barnegat to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2418 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston