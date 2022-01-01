Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - College
Come in and enjoy!
5819 College Ave
Location
5819 College Ave
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Millennium
Come on in and enjoy!
Noodle Theory
Noodle Theory is composed of variations of Asian noodle dishes infused with fresh local ingredients and a California cuisine angle.
Boichik Bagels
Serious New York style bagels
Wood Tavern
Come in and enjoy!