Go
Toast

BARNHOUSE GRILL & PUB WISCASSET

Come in and enjoy!

18 High Street

No reviews yet

Location

18 High Street

WISCASSET ME

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Midcoast Provisions

No reviews yet

Midcoast Provisions
is a fellowship of highly skilled chefs, bakers, and wine enthusiasts. Our goal is to provide dining options for simple indulgence at home, crafted and curated from the best flavors that our beautiful state has to offer. Visit us in-store for more options!

Water's Edge Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River. Gather with friends and family for drinks and appetizers in our comfortable lounge areas and around the stone fireplace, then stay for dinner. Or call to order take-out at (207) 579-1800.

Shuck Station

No reviews yet

Raw Bar & Restaurant

River House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston