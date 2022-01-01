Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.
Come in and enjoy!
118 S Park Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
118 S Park Ave
Winter Park FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave
Come in and enjoy the best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!
The Briarpatch
Come in and enjoy!
The Wine Room on Park Avenue
The finest selection of wine, cheese & charcuterie in the country alongside a menu of expertly prepared cuisine.
Garp and Fuss
Come in and enjoy!