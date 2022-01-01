Barn Joo - Nomad
Eat, Drink, and Play!
816 6th Ave • $$
Location
816 6th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
