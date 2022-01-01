Go
Bar North

Local bar/restaurant with great fresh food, Great atmosphere, sports bar. Come and enjoy

3900 Legacy Park Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KIDS 4oz Hamburger$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onoin opon request, serverd with hand cut fries
Build Your Own Burger$9.99
All burgers are ground in house, served on a fresh Brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, your choice of cheese, and hand cut fries
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders (3)$12.99
Fresh Chicken hand battered tossed in your choice of sauce
KIDS Chicken Tenders$6.99
fried chicken tenders served with Hand cut fries
Miss Mary's Meatballs$9.99
3 homemade meatballs with house made tomato sauce
10 Fresh Fried Chicken Wings$17.49
Fresh wings cooked to order, orders 10 and over can be split for two sauces, served with carrots and celery, and ranch or blue cheese.
Legacy Park Chili$8.99
Winner of the Chili cookoff of Legacy Park served with cheese and Tortilla chips
kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
with garlic bread
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Ribye served with sautèed red and green peppers, onoins and melted american cheese
Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon$3.99
Location

3900 Legacy Park Blvd

Kennesaw GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

