Go
Toast

Barn Town Brewing

An independant brewpub locarted in West Des Moines, Iowa. Comfort food, inspired beer.

9500 University Ave. #1110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken$12.99
Fried Nashville hot chicken, cheddar, ranch slaw, pickle & a honey drizzle.
'55$11.99
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
Wings$12.99
10 wings, celery, carrots, & buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese
Mac & Cheese (Kids 10 & under)$5.99
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Bavarian Pretzels$9.99
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
Crab Rangoon Chicken$11.99
grilled or fried chicken, rangoon cream cheese filling, house-made sweet & sour sauce, crispy wontons, green onion
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.99
never frozen. made to order. served with smoked chipotle aioli
Burger & Fries (Kids 10 & under)$5.99
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Chicken Tenders (Kids 10 & under)$5.99
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Chicken Bacon Club Wrap$11.99
grilled chicken breast, braised bacon steak, avocado spread, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, wrapped in a warm tortilla
See full menu

Location

9500 University Ave. #1110

West Des Moines IA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central Standard - Waukee

No reviews yet

We are excited to bring you our list of fresh and exciting food & cocktails in a unique urban setting!

Monterrey Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Aura - Clive, IA

No reviews yet

Aura is bringing enticing shareable plates, compelling wines and fierce libations to West Des Moines!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston