Barn Town Brewing
An independant brewpub locarted in West Des Moines, Iowa. Comfort food, inspired beer.
9500 University Ave. #1110
Popular Items
Location
9500 University Ave. #1110
West Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Central Standard - Waukee
We are excited to bring you our list of fresh and exciting food & cocktails in a unique urban setting!
Monterrey Express
Come in and enjoy!
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Aura - Clive, IA
Aura is bringing enticing shareable plates, compelling wines and fierce libations to West Des Moines!