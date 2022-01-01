Go
Barnwood Grill Newtown

5 Queen Street

Popular Items

Kids Chix Tenders$8.00
Served w/ Fries
Kobe Burger$19.00
Caramelized Onions | Wild Mushrooms | Truffle Aioli | Vermont White Cheddar | Toasted Brioche | House Fries
Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted Beets | Baby Arugula | Mixed Greens | Kale | Goat Cheese | Blood Orange Dressing | Balsamic Glaze (GF)(VEG)
Arugula Salad$14.00
Fig Jam & Brie Cheese Crostini | Arugula | Cherry Tomatoes | Toasted Almonds | Avocado | Thyme-citrus Dressing (GF)(VEG)
Rice Balls$14.00
Wild Mushrooms | Truffle Oil | Mozzarella Cheese | Creamy Parmesan Dip (GF)
House Burger$17.00
Bacon | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche | Mayo-bourbon Glaze | House Fries
Lemon Chicken$25.00
Breast of Chicken | Parmesan-crusted | White Wine Lemon Sauce | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Roasted | Bacon | Scallion | Garlic | Oil | Tahini Sweet Chili Dip (GF)
Rigatoni$25.00
Sweet & Hot Sausage | Sweet Peas | Mascarpone Cheese | Tomato Sauce
Calamari$16.00
Sweet Chili Sauce | Cherry Peppers (GF)
Location

5 Queen Street

Newtown CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
