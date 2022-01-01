Barnwood Grill Newtown
Come on in and enjoy!
5 Queen Street
Popular Items
Location
5 Queen Street
Newtown CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown
Patio Now Open For Dine In!
Good Old Day's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
MaryGold's On Main
Come in and enjoy!
Tamarind Fine Indian Dining
Feeling hungry? Stop by for a taste of India! We have a wide variety of Indian cuisine, from North Indian to South Indian, along with foods from all over India. You’ll find hot & cold beverages to help cool off and a selection of sweets to refreshing any palate.