Barnwood Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
90 Reviews
$$
2 Old Tomahawk St
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2 Old Tomahawk St, Yorktown Heights NY 10598
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pappous Greek Kitchen
Delicious Greek Cuisine nestled in the heart of beautiful Yorktown Heights, NY Come join us in our in our rustic dining room or sunny patio. Don't forget to order our wildly popular island sangria. OPA!
Baroso- Yorktown Heights NY
Come in and enjoy!
Yorktown Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Game Day Grille
Come in and enjoy!