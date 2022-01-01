Go
BARQUE

Barque is your new favorite Barbecue restaurant in Chattanooga!
Barque features quality ingredients plus a menu that has something for everyone!

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato
Big, fluffy Russet Potato with your choice of meat, cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion.
Green Beans (v)
Southern Style like Mee-Maw used to make.
Burnt Ends
Tender beef flavor bombs. Smoked to perfection.
Banana Pudding$3.99
1 Meat Plate$14.99
Your choice of meat, + 2 sides, cornbread and pickles.
Pulled Pork
Our awesome pulled pork, slow smoked daily for maximum flavor and tenderness.
Barque Street Tacos
Choice of meat, Tofu or Smoked Portobello and Onion. Warm Corn Tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime and Iacopino's Hot Sauce. (2 per order)
Brisket
Succulent whole brisket slow smoked daily over natural hardwoods.
Collard Greens
Slow cooked in house with plenty of bacon.
Mac & Cheese
Golden, cheesy goodness.
Location

2309 East Main Street

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lo Main

Home Slice Pizza

A locally-owned pizza shop for everyone! With DELICIOUS traditional options combined with our vast range of Vegan and Gluten-Free items, we're a fast service restaurant for pizza lovers of ALL tastes!

Hour Place Restaurant

Level Up - Chattanooga

