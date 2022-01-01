BARQUE
Barque is your new favorite Barbecue restaurant in Chattanooga!
Barque features quality ingredients plus a menu that has something for everyone!
2309 East Main Street
Popular Items
Location
2309 East Main Street
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lo Main
Pop in, see whats shakin'
Home Slice Pizza
A locally-owned pizza shop for everyone! With DELICIOUS traditional options combined with our vast range of Vegan and Gluten-Free items, we're a fast service restaurant for pizza lovers of ALL tastes!
Hour Place Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Level Up - Chattanooga
Come in and enjoy!