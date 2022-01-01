Go
BARRA

Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.

23A Bow Street

Popular Items

Sangria BUNDLE$30.00
Bottle of organic red wine + sangria mix
Pantry Salsa | Macha (4 oz)$8.00
salsa macha is an oil-based chile condiment, traditionally prepared with chiles, nuts/seeds and spices.
our housemade salsa macha comes in a reusable mason jar.
this product contains sesame seeds.
Handmade Blue Corn Tortillas (8)$10.00
Each piece is handcrafted from start to end. Every batch is made at the moment of your order, so you might receive your tortillas still warm from the comal.
We're using the BEST corn, the same utilized by top ranked Mexican restaurants in the world, like Cosme in NY.
Salsa | Tomatillo (8 oz)$7.00
green salsa
Totopos$5.00
Beans (pint)$6.00
refried house beans
Oaxaca Cheese$16.00
Tetelas (pantry 3)$13.00
triangle-shaped blue corn pocket, stuffed with beans and Oaxaca cheese
Salsa | Ranchera (8 oz)$7.00
red salsa
Guacamole (8oz ToGo)$11.00
freshly made guac
Location

Somerville MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
