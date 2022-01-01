Barra tacos + cocktails - Huron
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
100 Laguna Drive
Shinrock, OH 44839
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
100 Laguna Drive, Shinrock OH 44839
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jim's Pizza Box
Come on in and enjoy!
Bar North
Full service restaurant, bar, and patio serving a wide variety of American cuisine in an upscale, yet casual atmosphere overlooking Thunderbird Hills golf course.
Berardi's Family Restaurant
Berardi's Family Restaurant is a family owned and operated 4th generation restaurant that focuses on delicious homemade Italian and American favorites. Made famous in 1942 at Cedar Point Amusement park for our Famous Fresh Cut Fries. Berardi's is proud to have served our local community for decades and looks forward to doing so in the following decades.
Sand Bar
Come in and enjoy!