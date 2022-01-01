Go
Toast

Barracuda

Barracuda Taco Stand's *Catering Only* Menu

3984 Tchoupitoulas St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso$15.00
Good for 6-8 friends -
Does NOT include chips
Red Salsa$8.00
Ⓥ Good for 6-8 friends -
Does NOT include chips
Guacamole$18.00
Ⓥ Good for 6-8 friends -
Does NOT include chips
Rice$25.00
Ⓥ Each order serves around 20 friends!
Paper Boat (10 each)$1.00
Compostable Cutlery Kit (each)$0.50
Disposable Serving Spoon (each)$1.00
Bag of Chips (18oz)$5.00

Beans$25.00
Each order serves around 20 friends!
Taco Party$132.00
Good for 12-15 friends!
INCLUDES: 36 tacos
Taco setup: 36 Flour Tortillas + 2 Choices of Filling + Onion & Cilantro + Creamy Green Salsa + Shredded Chihuahua Cheese + Limes
See full menu

Location

3984 Tchoupitoulas St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Petite Grocery

No reviews yet

We're excited to offer our menu online for your takeout convenience! Come dine in this beautifully restored Uptown restaurant on Magazine Street and enjoy James Beard Award Winning Chef Justin Devillier's contemporary Louisiana Cuisine.
The La Petite Grocery name pays homage to the history of its home, a building that’s been standing for more than a century. The original structure was built in the late 1800s and called the Central Tea, Coffee and Butter Depot. In 1908, a fire devastated the space and it was transformed into a full service grocery store. Later it was most notably a fine foods and butcher shop, VonderHaar’s Fine Foods until 1982. When La Petite Grocery opened in March of 2004, they similarly aspired to provide the neighborhood with exotic teas, locally roasted coffee, and fresh produce. By doing this, we hope to provide a dining experience that evokes nostalgia of old New Orleans.

La Boulangerie

No reviews yet

We are open 7 days a week, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Mask required to enter and while not seated at your table. Please practice safe social distancing. Thank you

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mister Mao

No reviews yet

Our inauthentic, globally-inspired fare is known to create joy, heat, and heartburn. Come as you are and with an open mind.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston