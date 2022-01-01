Go
Barracudas

Locally owned & locally loved, we have been providing Locust Point with casual fine dining since 2010. Featuring an eclectic menu of Maryland favorites and not-your-average tavern food, Chef William Hughes continues to throw his own twist through daily specials and seasonal fare.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

1230 E Fort Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Coddies$4.00
pan fried fresh cod, potato, mustard
Blackened Chicken Joe Rags$14.00
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.00
avocado, cheddar, pico de gallo, sriracha ranch, sour cream
Bmore PoBoy$20.00
Crab Cake Entree$38.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
jumbo lump MD crab cake, white toast
Orange Crush$8.00
Bowl Cream of Crab Soup$13.00
Jerk Chicken Pasta$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1230 E Fort Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
