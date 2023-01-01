Barre restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barre restaurants

Barre restaurants
  • Barre

Barre's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Must-try Barre restaurants

Pearl St. Pizza image

 

Pearl St. Pizza - 159 North Main Street

159 North Main Street, Barre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Weekly White Napoletana$28.00
Preparation of the Week
Margherita Napoletana$15.00
DOP San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Local Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Cheese Grandma Whole$25.00
Brick Cheese & Local Mozzarella with our House Red Sauce
Consumer pic

 

Mister Z's

379 N Main St, Barre

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.50
Served with Ranch Dressing
10" Mozzarella (BYO)$9.65
Pick your own toppings!
14" Mozzarella (BYO)$16.00
Pick your own toppings!
The Meltdown LLC image

SOUPS • SALADS

The Meltdown LLC

83 Washington St, Barre

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
Explore restaurants in Barre

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

More near Barre to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)
