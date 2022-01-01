Barrel 33
Come in and enjoy!
14049 Shelbyville Rd
Popular Items
Location
14049 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
Gander American Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Come in and enjoy!
Yang Kee Noodle
Fresh, Fast Casual Pan-Asian Cuisine