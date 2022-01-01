Go
Toast

Barrel and Crow

A Contemporary Approach to Regional Cuisine. Your Neighborhood Restaurant.

4867 Cordell Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Burger$18.00
Cilantro Mayo.
Hanger Steak$31.00
Duck Fat Fries, Red Wine Reduction
Lamb Bolognese$26.00
Shenandoah Lamb, House Made Fettuccine.
Roseda Farm Cheeseburger$18.00
Dry Aged Beef. Choice of Daily Cheeses, House Duck Fat Fries with Truffle Mayo.
Duck Fat Fries$8.00
Parmesan, Truffle Mayo
Fried Amish Chicken & Waffles$23.00
Braised Collard Greens with Bacon, Maple Syrup.
Roasted Beet Salad$11.00
Arugula, Toasted Pepitas, Goat Cheese.
Organic Chicken Wings$11.00
6 pieces. Garlic Buffalo, Old Bay or Sesame Soy Glaze.
Parisienne Gnocchi$12.00
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks and Thyme.
Sweet Beignets (6)$9.00
Served with Whipped Cream
See full menu

Location

4867 Cordell Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

Alatri Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gringos and Mariachis

No reviews yet

specializing in street tacos, tequila, mezcal and whiskies

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0383

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston