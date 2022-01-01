Go
Barrel & Boar

Come in and enjoy!!
Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

10 S. High St

Popular Items

Barrel & Boar Burger$13.45
Half pound patty, bacon, pulled pork, pimento cheese, fried onions, original BBQ on a potato bun.
Carolina Hush Puppies$6.25
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Signature Burnt Ends Meal$22.50
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Mini Cornbread Muffins$5.95
Smoked Wings
Classic Cheeseburger$11.50
Half pound burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
BBQ Mac & Cheese$18.50
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
SIDE SALAD$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
Brisket Burnt Ends$13.99
Beef Brisket double seasoned and double smoked.
Signature Beef Brisket Meal$22.50
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Location

10 S. High St

Canal Winchester OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
