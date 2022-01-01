Go
Barrel & Boar

Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

5 N 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (746 reviews)

Popular Items

House Fries$4.49
Skin-On house fries seasoned with our Piggy Stardust BBQ Rub.
Great Lakes Walleye$21.89
Lightly seasoned with, chef's vegetable, creamy grit cake and lemon honey dill sauce.
Baked Mac$12.90
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce, melted cheddar, and drizzled with smokey bbq sauce.
Street Taco$3.69
Your choice of BBQ with charred corn/poblano/onion salsa, cilantro & lime. Add shredded cheddar cheese for .25
BBQ Family Feast for 4$74.99
Shareable for 4-6 people. Hushpuppy starter, meat board with brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, garlic toast, cornbread, cole
slaw, pickles.
Black Bean Burger$9.23
Black bean vegetarian burger, lettuce, tomato & onion on a potato bun.
Fried Jalapeno Cornbread Bites$6.49
Fried Jalapeno Cornbread bites with BBQ Aioli.
Side Salad (HOUSE)$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
Flying Hawaiian$12.26
Pulled chicken mixed with smokey BBQ sauce & topped with grilled pineapple & smoked gouda, on a split top potato bun.
Classic Cheeseburger$9.93
Brisket mix 1/2 pound burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5 N 3rd St

Newark OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
