Barrel & Boar

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

8 N State St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)

Popular Items

Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese$5.95
Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.
Kids Wings$4.50
BBQ Mac & Cheese$18.50
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
Collard Greens$5.25
Collard Greens, onions, smoked pork, vinegar & sugar.
Rib Dinner
St. Louis Spare Ribs, smoked to perfection with your choice of one side.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8 N State St

Westerville OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

