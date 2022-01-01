Go
Barrel Head Brewhouse

BBQ

Beyond Burger$18.00
Beyond Burger patty, cheddar cheese, chilli aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fries
Barrel Burger$16.00
Our signature house burger! 1/2 lb. chuck/short rib patty, cheddar cheese, chilli aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, medium rare. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served over little gem lettuce with classic Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
Taco Time
One Taco Per Order. House-Made Tortillas, Slaw, Queso Fresco, Jack cheese. Choice Of Veggie, Al Pastor, Or Prawns.
Pretzels$11.00
Two per order. Served warm with House-Made Beer Cheese and Mustard
Grilled Chicken B.L.T$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries
Side of Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
Tater Tots$7.00
Fish & Chips$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1785 Fulton St

San Francisco CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
