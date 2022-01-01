Go
Barrel House

Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

211 E 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Chips$2.00
Our house chips served with choice of sauce.
Mr. Nacho$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Portabella Mushroom Fries$11.00
Sliced portabella mushrooms battered to order and served with our tangy caesar dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Honey Chicken Wrap$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

211 E 2nd St

Davenport IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
