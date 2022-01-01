Go
Barrel House

4401 W Locust St

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$11.50
Barrel Burger$11.50
Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.
Portabella Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
BYOB Pizza$13.00
Portabella Mushroom Fries$11.00
Sliced portabella mushrooms battered to order and served with our tangy caesar dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our slow roasted pork tossed in our Moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with onion strings and served on a brioche bun.
Honey Chicken Wrap$12.50
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
Hogshead Burger$14.00
Two third pound patties with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun.
Mr. Nacho$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Location

Davenport IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
