Bars & Lounges
American
Barrel House
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
1604 Reviews
$$
5141 Utica Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
5141 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport IA 52807
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Combine Grill
Come in and enjoy!
5ive Cities Brewing
We specialize in meticulously crafted aromatic beer for the adventurous spirit. Located in Northwest Bettendorf, Iowa our array of high-end liquor and wine is sure to suit even the non-beer lovers.
Central Standard - Bettendorf
We specialize in exciting and innovative craft beer, cocktails, and food in a unique urban setting!
LINKS
Welcome to LINKS. We are an original chef inspired farm to table breakfast and lunch restaurant