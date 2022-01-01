Go
Toast

Barrel Junction

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5560 William Flynn Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Traditional Hand Tossed$15.00
Hand Tossed Dough - House Made Sauce - Cheese Blend
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Toasted Mancini Bun - House Tartar or Cocktail
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken -Cheddar- Bacon Jam - Avocado - Lettuce - Tomato
California Cobb Salad$9.00
Field Greens - - Blue Cheese - Bacon - Avocado - Egg - Tomato - Cucumber - Chili Lime Vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders Basket$10.00
House Battered Chicken Tenders - Choice of Sauce - Fries
Wings$14.00
10 Jumbo Wings - Celery - Choice of Sauce - Ranch or Blue Cheese
Beer Battered Fish & Shrimp Basket$19.00
Beer Battered Gulf Shrimp & Fish - House Tartar - Cocktail
Quesadillas$8.00
Baked Flour Tortilla - Cheddar - Provolone - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - BBQ
Giant Hot Pretzels$12.00
2 Giant Baked Soft Pretzels - Beer Cheese - House Honey Mustard
Bacon Cheese Burger$15.50
10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun - Crispy Bacon - Choice of Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5560 William Flynn Hwy

Gibsonia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Too

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sushi Too, the finest Sushi from 1991

ParkSide Grill

No reviews yet

Where friends and neighbors gather to enjoy great food and personal service in an inviting, comfortable ambiance.

Simply Subs

No reviews yet

For On-Line order pick-up, pull up to Curbside pickup sign. Please provide Make and Color of car in special request area.

Narcisi Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston