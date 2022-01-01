Maillard Wood Fired Kitchen
We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events.
219 East Main street
Location
Campbellsville KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
