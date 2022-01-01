Go
Maillard Wood Fired Kitchen

We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events.
219 East Main street

Popular Items

Margherita$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Garlic Infused Olive Oil
Classic Pepperoni$10.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Create Your Own Pizza$9.00
Choose your own sauce, cheese, and toppings.
Great Debate$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos
Classic Cheese$9.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella
Garlic Cheese Sticks$9.00
Garlic Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella
Supreme$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Spicy Italian Sausage Crumbles, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
Location

Campbellsville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Ponzi's Pizza & More

