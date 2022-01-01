Go
Barrelhouse 101

With 101 beers on tap, a full bar, and gourmet pub fare Barrelhouse 101 has something for everyone in your group. Pull up a chair and enjoy a flight of beer...

Popular Items

Tacos (2)$12.00
The Rodeo Burger$14.00
Swiss cheese, bbq sauce, rustic bacon ends, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Wings$14.00
A Ventura favorite! Large sized chicken wings tossed in choice of delicious sauce. Approx. 1lb per order.
The Classic Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion and 1000 island with your choice of cheese
The Taphouse Burger$15.00
Ipa caramelized onions, white cheddar, rustic bacon ends
Garlic Truffle Fries$6.00
A house favorite! French fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and parsley. Served with chipotle aioli.
The Freddy Burger$16.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, fried egg, bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried jalepeno, mayo/mustard blend
Boneless Wings$14.00
A heaping portion of crispy boneless chicken bites smothered in choice of sauce. Salt N Vinegar, BBQ, Buffalo, Strawbanero, Fiery Habanero, Truffle Style
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tenders in buffalo, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion on a bolilo roll
The Avenue Burger$17.00
50/50 blend of ground beef and chorizo, fried egg, guacamole, cheddar $ pepperjack cheese, 3 pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion
Location

545 East Thompson Boulevard

San Buenaventura CA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
