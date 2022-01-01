Go
Toast

Barrel House Social

Barrel House Social is an upscale Sports Bar serving great casual American cuisine located in downtown LaGrange across from the Metra Station. BH Social brings the love of sports, whisky, craft beer and bar food together making it the neighborhood social hot spot! Our menu features chef inspired entrees, sharable appetizers, house-smoked meats, gourmet sandwiches & burgers, fresh salads and lifestyle bowls all served by our friendly, attentive staff. BH Social has the best sports viewing in town!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

100 W Burlington Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger$14.00
Grilled patty, cheddar, LTO, pickle, aioli, brioche
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
breaded chicken tenders 3 to an order
White Turkey Chili BOWL$8.00
Ground turkey, white beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, onion, topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, tortilla strips and cilantro
Homemade Veggie Burger$14.00
Blknd Cod Sandwich$16.00
cod. lemon garlic aioli, honey siracha, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion
BH Signature Burger$16.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, classic Nashville hot seasoning, aioli, house pickles, romaine, brioche
Southwest Chix Salad$18.00
Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
8 per order served with celery, carrots, and ranch. Select from: Whiskey BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Honey Sriracha
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, bacon jam, garlic aioli, romaine, tomato, sourdough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 W Burlington Ave

LaGrange IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aurelio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Q-BBQ LaGrange

No reviews yet

From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".

Mattone Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forbidden Noodles

No reviews yet

Insanely Delicious Ramen Noodles & Asian Fusion Dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston