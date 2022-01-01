Go
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4171 North Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Panini$17.00
Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
Classic Burger$15.00
Custom made fresh blend of brosket, short rib & angus choice beef
Mozambique Bowl$19.00
Sauteed chicken or shrimp, seasoned rice, French fries, banana peppers, Mozambique sauce
Twisted Mac$15.00
Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs
French Fries$4.00
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Wings$15.00
Chicken wings, celery, carrots
Cajun Pasta$19.00
Sautéed chicken, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, creamy Cajun sauce, cavatappi pasta.
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Crispy fried tenders, celery, carrots
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried haddock fillet, French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4171 North Main Street

Fall River MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
