Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

674 W Center Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Stir Fry Bowl$18.00
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, broccoli, soba noodles, Thai teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Steak Tips$26.00
Our signature house marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable,
Steak & Cheese Rolls$14.00
Shaved steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, american cheese, chipotle ranch
Bang Bang Cauliflower$13.00
Fried cauliflower, scallions, sesame seeds, asian sweet chili sauce
Twisted Mac 'N' Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs
Texas Burger$16.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion strings, bbq sauce
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo , garlic parmesan, asian sweet chili, gold fever, thai teriyaki served with carrots and celery
Cobb Salad$16.00
mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, avocados, hard boiled egg, roasted red peppers, red onions
Chicken Panini$16.00
Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough, choice of buffalo or honey bbq
Classic Burger$14.00
Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

674 W Center Street

West Bridgewater MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

