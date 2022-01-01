Barrett's Coffee
Serving Austin's Finest Coffees. All right, all right, all right. Kool beans.
713 W St. Johns Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
713 W St. Johns Ave
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Black Star Co-op
Black Star Co-op is the world's first cooperatively owned and worker self-managed brewpub. With over 3,800 Member-Owners, Black Star focuses on inspired craft beer, locally sourced elevated pub grub, and fair worker treatment. Become an owner today!
0210 - TX-Austin Airport
Come in and enjoy!
Little Deli & Pizzeria
The best of both worlds - deli sandwiches and East Coast pizza!!