Barrett's Olde Scotland Links

Overlooking two-hundred acres of green, Barrett's Olde Scotland Links golf course provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion. This American fare restaurant features a menu of artisanal sandwiches, burgers, imported beer and specialty cocktails, putting it a step above traditional clubhouse cuisine. Join us after a round of golf or host your next event in our breathtaking function room. Whether you're planning a wedding, anniversary, shower or golf outing, a function with us is always a time to remember!

695 Pine Street

Location

Brigdewater MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

