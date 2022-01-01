Barrett's Olde Scotland Links
Overlooking two-hundred acres of green, Barrett's Olde Scotland Links golf course provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion. This American fare restaurant features a menu of artisanal sandwiches, burgers, imported beer and specialty cocktails, putting it a step above traditional clubhouse cuisine. Join us after a round of golf or host your next event in our breathtaking function room. Whether you're planning a wedding, anniversary, shower or golf outing, a function with us is always a time to remember!
695 Pine Street
Location
695 Pine Street
Brigdewater MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
