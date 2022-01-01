Go
Barrier Island Bagels

Bagels, Breakfast and Bar

4716 North Croatan Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salt$2.95
Cinnamon Raison$2.95
Everything$2.95
The Jersey Morning$10.25
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion
The Hangover$9.00
Choice of Bagel, Double Toasted with Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheddar
Plain$2.70
Sesame$2.95
The Southwest$6.50
Your choice of Bagel, Poblano Cream Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Onion
BLT$7.25
Choice of Bagel, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
F*cking French Toast$2.95
Location

4716 North Croatan Highway

Kitty Hawk NC

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
