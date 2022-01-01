Go
Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Barringer's Restaurant

Closed today

241 Reviews

1 North Spruce St

Fish Creek, WI 54212

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1 North Spruce St, Fish Creek WI 54212

Directions

Barringer's Restaurant

orange star4.5 • 241 Reviews
