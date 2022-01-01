Barrington restaurants you'll love

Barrington restaurants
Toast
  •
  Barrington

Barrington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Must-try Barrington restaurants

Lucky Monk image

 

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Fe Salad$14.00
romaine, spicy chicken breast, avocado, tomato, scallion, jicama, corn, black beans, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle
Classic$15.00
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sesame seed bun
Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Wisconsin cheddar beer fondue, tomato fondue, cinnamon butter
Georgio's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
xBuffalo Wings$14.25
marinated, slow roasted, and fried to order. tossed in your choice of mild, spicy, or honey bbq sauce. served with Georgio's ranch and blue cheese dressing.
14" Large Thin Build-Your-Own$17.25
Add your favorite toppings. (serves 2-3)
14" Large Deep Build-Your-Own$23.25
add your favorite toppings. (serves 4)
Incontro A Tavola image

FRENCH FRIES

Incontro A Tavola

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Limone$23.00
Pan-roasted chicken breast with lemon-caper sauce, accompanied by roasted garlic potatoes & seasonal vegetable. *Available Gluten-Free
Limoncello Cake$8.00
Lemon-infused sponge cake & mascarpone
Pollo Parmigiana$23.00
Breaded chicken breast blanketed in mozzarella & tomato sauce, accompanied by homemade tagliatelle pasta with scratch-marinara and Grana cheese.
Remember Charlotte's image

 

Remember Charlotte's

301 W. Northwest highway, Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$17.95
18" Cheese Pizza$19.95
18" Sausage Pizza$22.45
Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Walleye$29.00
Honey Crisp Apple | Cider Gastrique | Pork Belly Brussels Sprouts | Smashed New Potato | Maitre d' Butter
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Harissa | Neuske's Bacon *
Truffle Fries$7.00
Truffle Oil | Fresh Grated Parmesan | Sea Salt *
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Twisted Burger Barrington image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Burger Barrington

228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington

Avg 4.5 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESE BURGER$7.25
ONION RINGS$7.75
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$10.50
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion$6.50
House made French Onion Soup, with toasted bread and melted provolone cheese.
Bavarian Beast Pretzel$11.00
A warm soft pretzel served with house beer cheese sauce and brewpub mustard.
Wild Onion Cobb$15.95
Our heritage salad blend with diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, & our house Cobb dressing.
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thunderbird$7.95
turkey, provolone, spinach & pesto
McGonigal's Pub image

 

McGonigal's Pub

105 S Cook St., Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggology Cafe image

 

Eggology Cafe

100 West Higgins Road, South Barrington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Black Eyed Susan Account Expansion5

630 LEON DR, TOWER LAKES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Black Eyed Susan Account Expansion6

630 LEON DR, Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Evergreen Park

630 LEON DR, TOWER LAKES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

McGonigal's Pub REBUILDING

105 S Cook St., Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Black Eyed Susan Account Expansion4

630 LEON DR, TOWER LAKES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Black Eyed Susan Account Expansion2

630 LEON DR, TOWER LAKES

No reviews yet
Takeout
