Barrington restaurants you'll love

Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Salad
|$14.00
romaine, spicy chicken breast, avocado, tomato, scallion, jicama, corn, black beans, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle
|Classic
|$15.00
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sesame seed bun
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$14.00
Wisconsin cheddar beer fondue, tomato fondue, cinnamon butter
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Popular items
|xBuffalo Wings
|$14.25
marinated, slow roasted, and fried to order. tossed in your choice of mild, spicy, or honey bbq sauce. served with Georgio's ranch and blue cheese dressing.
|14" Large Thin Build-Your-Own
|$17.25
Add your favorite toppings. (serves 2-3)
|14" Large Deep Build-Your-Own
|$23.25
add your favorite toppings. (serves 4)
FRENCH FRIES
Incontro A Tavola
100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington
|Popular items
|Pollo Limone
|$23.00
Pan-roasted chicken breast with lemon-caper sauce, accompanied by roasted garlic potatoes & seasonal vegetable. *Available Gluten-Free
|Limoncello Cake
|$8.00
Lemon-infused sponge cake & mascarpone
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$23.00
Breaded chicken breast blanketed in mozzarella & tomato sauce, accompanied by homemade tagliatelle pasta with scratch-marinara and Grana cheese.
Remember Charlotte's
301 W. Northwest highway, Barrington
|Popular items
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$19.95
|18" Sausage Pizza
|$22.45
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Region Kitchen and Bar
718 West NW Highway, Barrington
|Popular items
|Walleye
|$29.00
Honey Crisp Apple | Cider Gastrique | Pork Belly Brussels Sprouts | Smashed New Potato | Maitre d' Butter
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Harissa | Neuske's Bacon *
|Truffle Fries
|$7.00
Truffle Oil | Fresh Grated Parmesan | Sea Salt *
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Burger Barrington
228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington
|Popular items
|CHEESE BURGER
|$7.25
|ONION RINGS
|$7.75
|CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
|$10.50
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Popular items
|French Onion
|$6.50
House made French Onion Soup, with toasted bread and melted provolone cheese.
|Bavarian Beast Pretzel
|$11.00
A warm soft pretzel served with house beer cheese sauce and brewpub mustard.
|Wild Onion Cobb
|$15.95
Our heritage salad blend with diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, & our house Cobb dressing.
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington
|Popular items
|Thunderbird
|$7.95
turkey, provolone, spinach & pesto
