Barrington American restaurants you'll love

Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
Popular items
Twisted Chicken
$15.00
Herb seasoned chicken breast, bacon, avocado, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Nawlin's Chicken
$15.00
Cajun chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, chili-garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Cheese Curds
$11.00
beer-battered Wisconsin cheese, garlic aioli, tomato fondue
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Region Kitchen and Bar
718 West NW Highway, Barrington
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts
$8.00
Harissa | Neuske's Bacon *
Tuna Tartare
$15.00
Crispy Sushi Rice Croquettes | Masago | Pineapple Kabayaki Sauce | Red Chile Aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates
$11.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
Popular items
The Western Burger
$15.95
8 oz custom burger patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, beer battered onion rings, & bacon on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
25th Anniversary Tickets
Please bring your email confirmation of your ticket purchase. You can purchase 1 day or 2 day tickets.
The Rachel-Smoked Pastrami
$14.95
Ruben with a twist...The Rachel! House smoked pastrami with thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on marble rye. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.