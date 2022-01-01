Barrington American restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lucky Monk image

 

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Twisted Chicken$15.00
Herb seasoned chicken breast, bacon, avocado, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Nawlin's Chicken$15.00
Cajun chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, chili-garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Cheese Curds$11.00
beer-battered Wisconsin cheese, garlic aioli, tomato fondue
More about Lucky Monk
Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Harissa | Neuske's Bacon *
Tuna Tartare$15.00
Crispy Sushi Rice Croquettes | Masago | Pineapple Kabayaki Sauce | Red Chile Aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates$11.00
More about Region Kitchen and Bar
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Western Burger$15.95
8 oz custom burger patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, beer battered onion rings, & bacon on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
25th Anniversary Tickets
Please bring your email confirmation of your ticket purchase. You can purchase 1 day or 2 day tickets.
The Rachel-Smoked Pastrami$14.95
Ruben with a twist...The Rachel! House smoked pastrami with thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on marble rye. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
The Hampton Social image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Hampton Social

100 W Higgins Lot C-2, South Barrington

Avg 4.1 (715 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about The Hampton Social

