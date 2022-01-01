Barrington sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Barrington

Remember Charlotte's image

 

Remember Charlotte's

301 W. Northwest highway, Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza$17.95
18" Cheese Pizza$19.95
18" Sausage Pizza$22.45
More about Remember Charlotte's
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thunderbird$7.95
turkey, provolone, spinach & pesto
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Barrington

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston