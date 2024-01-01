Asian salad in Barrington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Asian Salad$18.00
Bang Bang chicken, chopped cabbage and romaine, water chestnuts, wontons, edamame, red bell peppers, peanut miso dressing, cilantro
The Onion Pub and Brewery

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
Crispy Asian Salad$16.00
Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage, chow mien, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & tossed in house Asian dressing
