Asian salad in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve asian salad
More about The Lucky Monk
The Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
|Asian Salad
|$18.00
Bang Bang chicken, chopped cabbage and romaine, water chestnuts, wontons, edamame, red bell peppers, peanut miso dressing, cilantro
More about The Onion Pub and Brewery
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Onion Pub and Brewery
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Crispy Asian Salad
|$16.00
Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage, chow mien, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & tossed in house Asian dressing