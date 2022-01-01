Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve avocado toast

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$6.95
avocado mash, tomatoes, bacon, feta, drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington

Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Fish And Chips

Fish Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Tiramisu

French Toast

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1328 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston