Boneless wings in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve boneless wings

PIZZA

Georgio's South Barrington

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS Wings, cater$42.95
Boneless buffalo wings tossed in your choice of mild, spicy, or honey bbq sauce. served with Georgio's ranch and blue cheese dressing.
Boneless Wings$14.25
Boneless buffalo wings tossed in your choice of mild, spicy, or honey bbq sauce. served with Georgio's ranch and blue cheese dressing.
More about Georgio's South Barrington
KRH - Kelsey Road House

352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8 Boneless Wings$12.00
8 pieces - choose your sauce
More about KRH - Kelsey Road House

