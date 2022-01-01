Bruschetta in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Bruschetta, cater
|$27.75
light and refreshing bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. available with or without fresh mozzarella. (approx. 36 pieces per order)
|Bruschetta Mozzarella
|$9.50
light and refreshing tomato bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.
|Bruschetta Tomato
|$9.50
light and refreshing tomato bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.