Bruschetta in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve bruschetta

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta, cater$27.75
light and refreshing bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. available with or without fresh mozzarella. (approx. 36 pieces per order)
Bruschetta Mozzarella$9.50
light and refreshing tomato bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.
Bruschetta Tomato$9.50
light and refreshing tomato bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
FRENCH FRIES

Incontro A Tavola

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Duo$10.00
Wild Mushroom, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & Grana
$10
More about Incontro A Tavola

