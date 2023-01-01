Chai lattes in Barrington
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Chai Cookie Latte
|$0.00
|Lavender Dirty Chai Latte
|$0.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and chai infused with a hint of lavender syrup.
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
A mixture of steamed milk and Masala Chai.