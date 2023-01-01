Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve chai lattes

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$4.50
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Cookie Latte$0.00
Lavender Dirty Chai Latte$0.00
Espresso, steamed milk, and chai infused with a hint of lavender syrup.
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
A mixture of steamed milk and Masala Chai.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

