Chicken salad in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lucky Monk image

 

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
chopped lettuce tossed with chipotle ranch dressing, black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce
More about Lucky Monk
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.25
bbq marinated grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, black bean cilantro corn salsa, romaine and iceberg, with our cilantro lime ranch dressing.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Twisted Burger Barrington image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Burger Barrington

228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington

Avg 4.5 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$12.95
More about Twisted Burger Barrington
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Onion Chicken Salad Wrap$11.95
House made chicken salad with lettuce in a tortilla wrap.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
The Southern Chicken Salad$15.95
Our heritage salad blend, grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, diced avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, & black beans with our house southern dressing.
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

