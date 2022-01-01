Chicken salad in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Lucky Monk
Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.00
chopped lettuce tossed with chipotle ranch dressing, black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.25
bbq marinated grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, black bean cilantro corn salsa, romaine and iceberg, with our cilantro lime ranch dressing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Twisted Burger Barrington
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Burger Barrington
228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$12.95
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Wild Onion Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.95
House made chicken salad with lettuce in a tortilla wrap.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
|The Southern Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Our heritage salad blend, grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, diced avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, & black beans with our house southern dressing.