Chicken sandwiches in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.25
a blackened chicken breast pan-seared and served with shredded romaine, tomatoes, and a dijon mayo sauce.
More about Twisted Burger Barrington
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Burger Barrington
228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington
|CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.95
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Wild Onion Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Spicy hand breaded chicken breast topped with house made honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, & jalapenos served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side and served with a pickle spear.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise sauce & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Choose your side & includes a pickle spear.