Chicken sandwiches in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.25
a blackened chicken breast pan-seared and served with shredded romaine, tomatoes, and a dijon mayo sauce.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Burger Barrington

228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington

Avg 4.5 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.95
More about Twisted Burger Barrington
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Onion Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Spicy hand breaded chicken breast topped with house made honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, & jalapenos served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side and served with a pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonnaise sauce & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Choose your side & includes a pickle spear.
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

