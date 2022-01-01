Chopped salad in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve chopped salad
Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken, romaine, iceberg, cucumber, avocado, tomato, scallion, radish, corn, jicama, Danish blue cheese, bacon, crispy wonton strips, creamy mustard dressing
|GF Chopped Salad
|$15.00
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Chopped Salad
|$14.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
|Side-Chopped Salad
|$8.25

|Chopped Salad, cater
|$41.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing. (15-20 servings)