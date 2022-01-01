Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve chopped salad

Lucky Monk image

 

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, romaine, iceberg, cucumber, avocado, tomato, scallion, radish, corn, jicama, Danish blue cheese, bacon, crispy wonton strips, creamy mustard dressing
GF Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Lucky Monk
Chopped Salad image

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Side-Chopped Salad$8.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Salad, cater$41.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing. (15-20 servings)
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
Twisted Burger Barrington image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Burger Barrington

228 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington

Avg 4.5 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT CHOPPED SALAD$13.25
More about Twisted Burger Barrington

Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington

Bruschetta

Chocolate Mousse

Fish And Chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston