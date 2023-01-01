Cinnamon rolls in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington
|Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
125 West Main Street, Barrington
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00