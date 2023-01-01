Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington

Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington

Grilled Chicken

Risotto

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (13 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston